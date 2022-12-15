Next up - St Mirren at Fir Park

Motherwell and St Mirren kick off the second half of the season at Fir Park on Saturday. A repeat of the opening day would suit the Mighty ‘Well.

The teams last met in Paisley on a warm and sunny day at the end of July. The second meeting will test the new under soil heating system and see fans wrapped in winter woollies.

Kevin van Veen converted a penalty late in the first half to give Motherwell and then interim manager Stevie Hammell the perfect start. Fortunes have differed since then.

St Mirren then produced a great run that included five wins in six to launch them into the top half of the table. One win in seven followed and they now lead Motherwell by four points with a game in hand. They have half a dozen ex-Motherwell players on their books. Jonah Ayunga , a summer signing , is their top scorer.

Closed door games against St Johnstone and Tottenham Hotspur formed part of the Steelmen’s preparation as the five week break ends. The manager delivered the usual positive spin following the Friday loss to Spurs but there was no explanation of the absence of Louis Moult from the London game.

Connor Shields and van Veen carried most of the attacking burden in the opening half of the campaign and a substantial contribution from the returned fans’ favourite would ease concerns into the second half.

The visitors will fancy their chances but after a tense dour affair it may be the home side that edges over the winning line with a narrow 1-0 success.

