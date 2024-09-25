Next up - St Mirren at Fir Park

Motherwell and St Mirren meet at Fir Park on Saturday. The pair are only one point apart and we can expect a close encounter.

Memories of Friday night’s dramatic League Cup win over Dundee United are still fresh in Lanarkshire and it is hoped that the triumph will encourage many of the big crowd to return to cheer on the Steelmen in this Premiership match.

McGinn takes a nap

Stephen O’Donnell sustained a shoulder injury in the last outing and he is rated as doubtful for Saturday. Marvin Kaleta has shown himself to be a more than adequate replacement. Jack Vale is the latest player to pull up on the training pitch and his damaged calf will keep him out for a couple of months. He has returned to Blackburn for rehabilitation.

Tony Watt will be back in the match day squad and he will be keen to score his first goal on his second spell at the club. Zach Robinson broke his duck with the opener on Friday and home fans will hope that triggers a productive run.

Stephen Robinson has guided St Mirren to two wins, two draws and two losses in the first six games of the league campaign. He continues to recruit former ‘Well players; the latest to join the expat colony are Kevin van Veen and (for a second spell) Charles Dunne.

St Mirren had a 2-1 win over Hearts last weekend, the teams having no interest in the League Cup. Toyosi Olusanya scored his seventh in all competitions and he will need to be watched.

In last season’s four meetings neither team managed more than a single goal. It would hardly be a surprise if another low scoring result emerged, 1-1.

Remember the last visit of St Mirren?