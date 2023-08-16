Next up - St Mirren in Paisley

Motherwell travel to face St Mirren on Saturday in the first knockout round of the ViaPlay Cup.

Whisper it, but in recent years Motherwell have a decent record at St Mirren Park although that will count for nought this weekend.

Since the Paisley club were boosted by a sizeable influx of personnel from Fir Park their fortunes have improved and they finished in the top half of the SPFL league table for the first time last season.

After an embarrassing loss to Montrose as the groups got underway they topped their section and progressed unseeded. Stephen Robinson watched his charges take six points from the opening league games against Hibs and Dundee. Confidence abounds in Paisley.

The latest to switch from claret and amber to black and white is Mikael Mandron. The striker has four to his credit. He was supported by another new (though older) signing Conor McMenamin and Greg Kiltie.

Travelling fans will be keen to get another look at Mika Biereth. The Arsenal loanee provided the spark that unlocked the Dundee defence on Saturday and his 40 minute debut suggests that Stuart Kettlewell may have found a gem.

Conor Wilkinson was on hand with a clinical finish for Mika’s assist and his Fir Park account got off the mark.

Motherwell were unchanged at the weekend and Kettlewell is likely to stick by the same eleven for this next outing. The quarter finals await the winner and a 1-0 win may see the visitors progress.

Remember the last trip to Paisley?