Next up - Sunday lunch with Rangers

Motherwell entertain Rangers with a lunchtime match at Fir Park on Sunday. Fingers are crossed for a surprise.

Less than 48 hours after his appointment as Motherwell manager, Graham Alexander had to watch his side face St Mirren. Now, after a week's preparation he will have a seat in the home dugout and the challenge of the league leaders.

A happy day in 2015

His verdict after the draw in Paisley was fairly positive despite the frustration that came with the award of a disputed penalty. He applauded the players' attitude and recognised that they had taken on board the ideas that he and Chris Lucketti had introduced in the short time available.

Sunday will let the new management team see how the team bears up under pressure. Motherwell’s record against Rangers is awful. This season has already produced a 5-1 home defeat (our goal was scored by the opposition) and a 3-1 loss at Ibrox. Those who view the world through claret and amber glasses would regard a draw as a triumph.

Steven Gerrard last brought his team to Fir Park in September to witness the start of a winning league run that now runs to fifteen games. The league table shows them as leading scorers with 59 and the best defence with 6 conceded.

The visitors are odds on to increase their winning streak and it would be no surprise to see them content with a 2-0 win.

