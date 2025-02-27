Next up - Wimming goes to Ibrox

Saturday brings a trip to Ibrox for a Motherwell team in high spirits after a morale boosting midweek win over Dundee.

The influence of newly installed Michael Wimming was clear to see in the first half of Wednesday’s game at Fir Park. The new man expects a high energy pressing attitude from his players and they delivered. Unfortunately the high demand was not sustained in the second half as the visitors fought their way back into the match.

Dan Casey reminded us of his attacking abilities with a header and a short range volley that ended a six game run of defeats. The return rate from the striking department of the team has been pitiful in recent weeks and without contributions from deeper positions Motherwell’s season would be in crisis.

There is no criticism of Luke Armstrong’s work rate but he has been given very limited service.

Rangers recovered from two goals down at Fir Park to earn a draw when the teams last met. The first fixture between the pair was at Hampden in August while building works forced a move away from Govan. Motherwell took the lead in that game too but the points ended up with Rangers.

This visit to Ibrox will have Barry Ferguson and pals in the home dugout. His call for courage and character was answered at Rugby Park on Wednesday when a second half revival led to a 4-2 win.

No doubt the home support will give a warm welcome to their former heroes as the attempt to steer their side away from recent poor results. Motherwell’s mission will be to quieten them.

Dan Casey scored the winner against Rangers on Motherwell’s last visit to Ibrox. He may score again but it may not be enough to avert a 3-1 loss.

Remember the last trip to Ibrox?