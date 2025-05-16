Next up - Motherwell end the season in Dingwall

Motherwell’s season ends on Sunday away to Ross County. Can the Steelmen finish with a flourish?

Three second half goals on Wednesday delivered a comfortable win for Michael Wimmer’s team against Kilmarnock’s ten men. There were plenty of smiles on show as the team took their farewell bow at Fir Park and that sense of a job well done will carry them to Victoria Park.

Luke Armstrong came on after the break and his determination to impact the game was rewarded with a couple of goals. He will be hoping that the manager will look favourably at him as his loan spell comes to an end. Callum Slattery scored the goal of the game to make his total six from his injury shortened campaign.

Motherwell lined up with four across the back in the last few outings as injuries have restricted selection. The midweek clean sheet was welcome but there may be another alteration ahead,

Ross County were given a boost thanks to a fortunate penalty award deep into injury time at Dens Park. The point gained relegated St Johnstone and left them with a slim chance of avoiding the play-off place. They need to win on Sunday and hope that Dundee lose in Perth.

That opportunity will ensure that Sunday’s game will be fiercely fought. They have not won since early March, nine games ago, but they have no reason to be cautious in front of their home crowd.

Ronan Hale and Jordan White have the bulk of their goals this season. At the other end their last clean sheet was nine games ago.

There will be a festive atmosphere in the away stand as ‘Well fans look for the win that will shorten the long homeward journey. Let’s hope for that with a 2-1 away triumph.

Remember the last visit to Dingwall?