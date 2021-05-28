Old rivalry to be renewed in the Premier Sports Cup

Motherwell will face Queen of the South, Airdrie, Annan and Queen's Park in the group stage of the League Cup.

The competition now sponsored by Premier Sports will begin in July. The draw placed Motherwell in Group F. Specific dates and times have yet to be agreed between the broadcaster and the SPFL.

Motherwell will play on four of the following

MD1: Weekend of July 10/11

MD2: Midweek of July 13/14

MD3: Weekend of July 17/18

MD4: Midweek of July 20/21

MD5: Weekend of July 24/25

And there will be two home and two away fixtures.

There will be a revival of a long lost battle with our North Lanarkshire neighbours. Motherwell last played a competitive game against Airdrie in January 2007 when a Richie Foran header knocked them out of the Scottish Cup.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European qualifiers Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen and St Johnstone, the current holders, in the last 16.