Ross County - 24h on

There were no predictions of a 5-0 'Well win in Dingwall but few would argue that recent good form was due its reward.

Motherwell fans endured the crude style employed by Graham Alexander but the grudging appreciation of the team's efforts has been transformed. Instead, supporters have been presented with a group confident in possession and eager to work the ball from back to front.

Recent matches (Parkhead apart) failed to deliver a fair return for the good play and fans were content to back the manager's plan in the expectation of longer term benefits. Chances were created but not converted. Not so on Tuesday.

More than twenty years have passed since Motherwell scored five without reply on the road and those who made the long trek from Lanarkshire stayed after the final whistle to celebrate with the team.

In his post-match remarks the delighted manager said, "Individually we were good but collectively we were brilliant" as he summed up the win that moved his side up the table.

Kevin Van Veen collected his second match ball of the season to underline his importance to the side and Louis Moult got another twenty minutes game time. Callum Slattery returned to action after a private spell away and he was outstanding. As he came off the pitch after 80 minutes to cheers from the away corner he was embraced by Hammell. The transformation to Motherwell's style now that Slattery no longer has to watch the ball fly high over his head is clear.

Next up is a trip to Easter Road.

