Ross County - 24h on

We blew it. The chance to widen the safety gap disappeared with an all too familiar defensive lapse.

When Motherwell next play at Fir Park it will be six months since the home crowd were able to enjoy a league win. It's no surprise to see the team in the relegation mix.

Saturday's weather added a bit of a lottery to the outcome but with Stuart McKinstry's accurate strike midway through the second half the end of the home drought looked likely.

McKinstry was the bright spark in the Motherwell team. His goal, shots in the first period and the threat he carried when he was in possession made him the obvious choice for the sponsor's man of the match award. He has already found the net against Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibs but none of his four have yet been rewarded with a win bonus.

Messers Lamie and Solholm will want to avoid replays of the equalising goal. A hoof up the park and a flick on header gave Jordi Hiwula the opportunity as both defenders failed to clear the danger. The goal was met with a groan from the 'Well support.

Olly Crankshaw and Mikaël Mandron made their debuts in claret and amber. The winger was well marshalled and early judgement should be withheld. Mandron looked the part although he had no chances in his fifteen minutes of action.

The trip to Arbroath for the Scottish Cup tie may give the new signings more game time. Shane Blaney will he hoping for some involvement although a windy chill Gayfield will offer a tough introduction.

