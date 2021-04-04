 
  1. Footymad
  2. 'Well Mad
  3. 'Well Latest
  4. 'Well News

Scottish Cup Round 4: Motherwell v Morton

Last updated : 04 April 2021 By Derek Wilson

Motherwell were handed a fourth round home tie against Greenock Morton.

The teams last met inthe Scottish Cup in February 2012 when a 6-0 home win thanks to goals from Hateley, Murphy (2), Hutchison, Ojamaa and Law sent us into the next round.

C:WindowsTempphpBD86.tmp

The tie is scheduled for the weekend of 17 April. The fifth round will take place the following weekend.

The full draw is

Round 4

Stranraer v Queen of the South or Hibernian

Motherwell v Greenock Morton

St Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

St Johnstone v Clyde

Rangers or Cove Rangers v Celtic

Aberdeen v Livingston

Forfar Athletic v Dundee United

Kilmarnock v Montrose

The fifth round (quarter finals) was also pulled at Hampden. The last tie drawn was

Stranraer or (Queen of the South or Hibs) v Motherwell or Morton

 

No Slip Up As Motherwell Score Five Against Formartine United


Trending on the boards