Scottish Cup Round 4: Motherwell v Morton

Motherwell were handed a fourth round home tie against Greenock Morton.
The teams last met inthe Scottish Cup in February 2012 when a 6-0 home win thanks to goals from Hateley, Murphy (2), Hutchison, Ojamaa and Law sent us into the next round.
The tie is scheduled for the weekend of 17 April. The fifth round will take place the following weekend.
The full draw is
Round 4
Stranraer v Queen of the South or Hibernian
Motherwell v Greenock Morton
St Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
St Johnstone v Clyde
Rangers or Cove Rangers v Celtic
Aberdeen v Livingston
Forfar Athletic v Dundee United
Kilmarnock v Montrose
The fifth round (quarter finals) was also pulled at Hampden. The last tie drawn was
Stranraer or (Queen of the South or Hibs) v Motherwell or Morton
