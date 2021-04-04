Scottish Cup Round 4: Motherwell v Morton

Motherwell were handed a fourth round home tie against Greenock Morton.

The teams last met inthe Scottish Cup in February 2012 when a 6-0 home win thanks to goals from Hateley, Murphy (2), Hutchison, Ojamaa and Law sent us into the next round.

The tie is scheduled for the weekend of 17 April. The fifth round will take place the following weekend.

The full draw is

Round 4

Stranraer v Queen of the South or Hibernian

Motherwell v Greenock Morton

St Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

St Johnstone v Clyde

Rangers or Cove Rangers v Celtic

Aberdeen v Livingston

Forfar Athletic v Dundee United

Kilmarnock v Montrose

The fifth round (quarter finals) was also pulled at Hampden. The last tie drawn was

Stranraer or (Queen of the South or Hibs) v Motherwell or Morton

