Scottish Cup Round 5:Morton v Motherwell

Motherwell will travel to Greenock for the fifth round of the Scottish Cup to face Morton.

The 3-1 win over Alloa placed Motherwell in the hat for the Sunday night draw.

Motherwell's last trip to the tail of the bank brought the end of the Ian Baraclough era following Morton's 3-2 win in the League Cup.

But better memories can be found for 'Well fans if they look back to 1991. A quarter final replay ended with a penalty shoot out as Motherwell went on to lift the cup.

The dates for your diary

Fifth Round: Weekend of Saturday 10 February 2024

Quarter-Finals: Weekend of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Semi-Finals: Saturday 20 & Sunday 21 April 2024

Final: Saturday, 25 May 2024

