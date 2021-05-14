Season finale with Ross County

Motherwell end the season with a home game against Ross County on Sunday. The visitors need a point to avoid the play-off place.

John Hughes has urged his team to play without fear when he spoke to the Press & Journal, “We need to have a go at them and try and win it.

“We are playing against a Motherwell team that under Graham Alexander, outwith Rangers and Celtic, I think have the most points.

“It just tells you the job he has done. We are going to have to be at our best, but we have to go there positive.

His team need a point or better to hold on to the safety of tenth place but a loss combined with a Kilmarnock win over doomed Hamilton will send them into the two-legged play-off.

County won the season opener in Dingwall but they lost the next two meetings including a 4-0 thumping at Fir Park. This is bound to be a nervous time for the Highland club.

Motherwell are guaranteed to end the campaign in at least eighth place and a win (or a St Mirren loss to Dundee United) will guarantee seventh.

Graham Alexander has engineered a way for Motherwell to produce a remarkable eleven games in a row without a defeat after 90 minutes. The points earned since his arrival in midwinter took the Steelmen from the danger area close to the top half of the table. The displays on the way would earn low marks for style but high for effectiveness.

This game will be the last for several in claret and amber and there will be no farewell procession for the fans to thank the players. Allan Campbell will be denied the generous applause that is his due. Supporters love to see young local talents emerge then thrive and Campbell will leave with all best wishes.

Assuming no ill effects from the knocks received at Tannadice there will be little change to the starting eleven. Might we see more goals from Devante Cole and Chris Long in a 2-1 'Well win?

Remember the last visit of Ross County?