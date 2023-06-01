Season Review 2022/23 (2)

The second half of the season delivered a journey from darkness into light. Stuart Kettlewell led the charge and the players followed.

The year began with Motherwell in tenth place and low in confidence. The five game winless run at the end of the old year was to extend by a further six as January turned to February. Draws against Livingston and Ross County together with four league defeats before the humiliating Scottish Cup exit in Kirkcaldy brought about the sad but inevitable end to Stephen Hammell’s time in charge.

A great start to his stint at Motherwell

During those early months the club revealed a £1M loss for the previous financial year and Jim McMahon stated at the AGM that another deficit was inevitable barring a decent cup run or a substantial player sale.

Another excellent season from Liam Kelly

Alan Burrows surprised us all by announcing his departure after fifteen years’ service in a range of capacities. The plan to have him stay until a replacement was found was soon jettisoned as he moved to Pittodrie.

The coffers received a boost when Sondre Solholm was sold to Odds BK in Norway and movement of half a dozen on loan made room for some much needed fresh blood to jump start a revival. Nine players were added including Calum Butcher, James Furlong, Jon Obika, Mikeal Mandron and Dan Casey. Max Johnston was recalled from Cove Rangers.

Pitch Perfect

Hammell was unfortunate not to enjoy the benefit of those imports but his successor made good use of them. Stuart Kettlewell had been at the club as a development coach and took charge on an interim basis after the loss to Raith Rovers. He impressed and was given an 18 month contract.

The manager changed the team’s shape and adopted a 3-4-1-2 formation. The alteration proved to be an immediate success. The defence improved and Kevin van Veen began to score for fun.

In the fourteen games under Kettlewell’s command Motherwell won nine, drew three and lost only two. It was a staggering revival that catapulted van Veen into the record books. He amassed 29 goals in the season and scored in eleven consecutive games. There was never a doubt where the player of the year trophy was headed.

Among the highlights were a 2-0 home win against Hearts, a terrific van Veen goal at Parkhead to end Celtic’s 100% home record and a wonderful Callum Slattery late free kick at Rugby Park.

We enjoyed Kevin's goal at Parkhead

Seventh place was confirmed with the 3-2 win over doomed Dundee United on the last game of the season and a big home support was able to show their grateful thanks to the players and staff.

