St Mirren 24h on

Motherwell did well to collect seven points from the last three games but more is needed to make the top six.

Following the high energy performances that produced wins against Dundee and Rangers the Fir Park regulars were expecting more of the same at the weekend. Michael Wimmer has made clear his expectations and despite his limited time with the squad it was clear that his ideas had been taken on board.

Therefore it was a wee bit surprising that the manager in his post-match comments had to concede that “there was a lack of energy and power” in the opening half hour. By then Motherwell were two goals down.

Callum Slattery produced a couple of goals with what turned out to be both of his side’s shots on target. That, and the fact that St Mirren had no corners to defend points to the lack of attacking opportunities carried by Motherwell.

Wimmer will have to work some magic if he is to inspire his charges to overhaul Hearts in three games.

Motherwell have trips to Pittodrie and Rugby Park to navigate before Hearts come to Fir Park for what might be a season defining 90 minutes.

Hearts, holding a one point advantage over Motherwell at the moment, have to face Celtic away before they entertain Dundee United.

Motherwell come from behind to snatch a point against St Mirren