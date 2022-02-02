St Mirren - 24h on

Motherwell fans are bewildered. After twenty four rounds of the Premiership the team somehow retains fourth place. It's a wonderfull world.

The old football cliché that ‘the league table doesn’t lie’ may be correct in that it reflects accurately the points earned by each team in the competition but it can mask much about quality and entertainment.

In the last six league fixtures Motherwell have recorded two wins, two losses and two draws. Six goals were scored and six conceded. Those cold facts reveal nothing of the flavour of the games.

Not even the most committed claret and amber diehard would suggest that Graham Alexander’s team play stylish flowing football. That the favoured long ball from back to front has contributed to the team’s healthy position in the table has to be admitted but it is a hard watch.

Motherwell’s retention of fourth place over the last six rounds is also a reflection of the other teams in the league. None have been able (so far) to take advantage of the Steelmen’s poor rate of return.

The team set out against St Mirren lacked nothing in respect of hard work and commitment and the players were duly cheered by the fans after the match.

Ross Tierney’s well taken first goal for his new team delivered a fair result. It was a poor spectacle for the 5,000 fans but the pleasure on the face of the Irish midfielder and the celebrations in the West Stand sent the away support home in good cheer.