Stuart Kettlewell gets the job

Motherwell have confirmed that Stuart Kettlewell is the new manager. His contract runs until May 2024.

The much anticipated announcement arrive early on Wednesday evening following his interim spell.

He is quoted on the 'Well website ,

“I’m immensely proud.

“It’s been a whirlwind eight or nine days.

“I had a burning desire to take the job to see if I can take this club forward and be a catalyst to what we hope will be a good chapter for the football club.”

“I genuinely think I come to Motherwell a better manager than what I was previously and I hope that is something that appeals to the Motherwell supporters.

“There’s some real good players here. I wouldn’t have taken the job had I felt there was a real issue with the playing squad.

“This is a community club. It’s important that we join that up. I think this club is unique. It now becomes my job to drive it forward

He first came to prominence with a five year spell at Ross County. The midfielder then had a couple of seasons at Brora before returning to Dingwall as U20 coach in 2016.

A managerial opportunity opened up when Owen Coyle left ‘County in 2018. Kettlewell and Steve Ferguson were in charge until June 2020 when he was given sole responsibility. Six months later he left with the Staggies at the bottom of the table.

Steven Hammell brought him to Fir Park in October 2022 as Development Coach and he was the natural stand-in when the managerial vacancy arrived just over a week ago.

The instant improvement in the team’s performance after the departure of Stevie Hammell resulted in wins over St Mirren and Hearts and cemented his claim for the job.

The posts of assistant manager and development coach are yet to be filled.

Steven Hammell Leaves Motherwell