Motherwell and Dundee United meet at Tannadice on Wednesday for an end of the season game with little more than honour at stake.

Both teams have done enough to create a safe gap above the danger zone and therefore Messers. Alexander and Mellon will view this fixture with an eye on future planning.

A French report on a famous 'Well v United goal

United fans may express some disappointment in their failure to reach the top half of the table but there must be some quiet satisfaction that the newly promoted team not only maintained top flight status but also earned a Hampden appearance in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

They managed to lose the last two league games to Ross County and Kilmarnock and currently trail the Mighty ‘Well by two points.

While United were losing 2-0 to Hibs Motherwell had a free weekend and no doubt some time was spent watching the opposition in action.

Graham Alexander has spoken of the need to chase wins and to be on the front foot. His task will be to make certain that his charges take to the pitch with that attitude. Memories of the last meeting of the teams at Tannadice may foster a need for payback. The loss of a last gasp goal on Boxing Day caused the loss of a couple of points when Nicky Clark cancelled Tony Watt’s opener.

The news that Declan Gallagher has agreed a summer move to Aberdeen is likely to influence the manager’s defensive plan. Fan opinion seems to agree that the captain should stand aside.

With no relegation pressures the teams have an opportunity to show their best without concern. Many players have a chance to pitch for contract renewal while others will hope to attract attention from new employers.

Let’s hope for an away win, 2-1.

Remember Motherwell's last trip to Tannadice?