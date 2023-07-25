Well Society AGM 2023

The Well Society held its 2023 AGM in Fir Park on Tuesday evening.

Around 30 members attended with another 40 forming a virtual audience via Zoom. Seven board members and the development officer formed the top table.

Douglas Dickie opened proceedings with an overview of the last years’ activities. There was on ongoing attempt to strengthen communications between from the board and a review of the benefits of membership.

A meeting with the women’s team manager and coach had explored how the Society could provide assistance. It is hoped that more of their home games can be played at Fir Park.

Derek Weir has committed to be available three days a week as interim CEO until September although links with the recruitment agency remain open.

Last year's minutes were approved and Tom Feely took the meeting through the Society accounts for the year ended September 2022.

Income from members was £200k and after expenses the funds increased by around £155k.

Invitations to fill vacant positions on the Society board will be circulated to members in the coming weeks.

A large part of the evening was devoted to a question and answer session that partly related to the Society but more to general club issues.

Topics included the need to improve disable access in the Cooper Stand, the delay in the refurbishment of the O’Donnell Stand and the Society’s gauging of fans’ views on the proposed Conference league.

Some time was spent discussing the changes in the Hunter Stand that were consequential to the installation of the new pitch. It was accepted that the club had fallen short in not anticipating the need for change.

The medium term consideration of a potential move to a new site in Ravenscraig was discussed. A concept plan is being developed that would involve a community hub that would serve far more than just the football club’s needs. A questioner asked whether fans should have been consulted before the possibility was investigated.

It was suggested that Society funds may be better employed in some activity that would allow growth rather than the poor return currently on offer on deposit.

Further discussion followed on the possible exploration of legal pyrotechnics, and of the current imbalance on the club board between those accountable to Society members and others who, although members, are not.

A plea was made to ensure that the Academy was properly funded as its success is fundamental to the financial future of the club.

The meeting closed with a vote of thanks to the board.

