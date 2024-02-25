Winter window 'Well below par

This was not the transfer window that ‘Well fans anticipated.

The final tally after January’s shuffle was

Out –

Pape Souare end of contract

Brodie Spencer recalled to Huddersfield

Conor Wilkinson to Colchester for an undisclosed fee

Sam Campbell end of contract

Robbie Mahon to Dundalk

Mika Biereth recalled to Arsenal

Nathan McGinley by mutual consent

Oli Shaw returned to Barnsley

Barry Maguire has returned from Kidderminster Harriers

IN -

Adam Montgomery (defender) on loan from Celtic

Andy Halliday (Midfielder) on loan from Hearts then a 1 year contract

Callan Elliot (defender) 6 month contract

Sam Nicholson (midfielder) 6 month contract

Jack Vale (forward) on loan from Blackburn

Adam Devine (defender) on loan from Rangers

Jili Buyabu (defender) on loan from Sheffield United

Eagled-eyed readers may note that only one of the seven imports is regarded as a forward.

Stuart Kettlewell has made much lately of the Motherwell’s chronic shortage in the striking department. For last week’s game against St Johnstone there were only two senior strikers on the books. Jon Obika was unavailable (again) thanks to a hamstring injury leaving Theo Bair as the sole choice. The need to bolster the forward line was a priority.

Jack Vale has made sixteen appearances this season on his loan spell from Blackburn Rovers to Lincoln City. His arrival at Fir Park will give some company to Bair but the strike force remains horribly short of numbers.

As Motherwell fans heard with regret that last season’s goal scoring hero was captured by Kilmarnock it underlined the financial disadvantage Kettlewell faces. Clearly the club’s social media appeal has yet to snare a generous benefactor.

Meanwhile, competition for defensive staring places has increased. There are now around a dozen available for places at the back.

A win against Kilmarnock tomorrow will dispel the gloom!

Next up - Kilmarnock at Fir Park