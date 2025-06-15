Back to business

Fir Park will come alive this week as the players return for their pre-season preparations. They will find a new manager in charge.

Assuming the arrival of his work permit, Jens Berthel Askou will be on hand to meet his charges on Wednesday. He will have a week with them before embarking for a training camp at Delden in the Netherlands.

Fans have yet to hear from the Danish coach but a few quotes on the BBC website offer a glimpse of his philosophy, "I'm here to make [the players'] dreams come true. I have to push them every day and teach them that they can actually do more than they think they can do. I think that's my most important job."

"Managing style-wise, I believe in being aggressive, I believe in attacking. We attack the opponent if we have the ball or if we don't have the ball.

"I don't like passive football. I believe in taking the initiative and I want my players to express themselves on the pitch, to show some joy, some passion and respect for the game."

Two newcomers will join the twenty who sported claret and amber last season. Jordan McGhee will be familiar with many of the ‘Well squad from his handful of matches against us in the last couple of seasons. Lukas Fadinger arrived from Austria at the end of May. The midfielder was a target of the last manager and he will be keen to impress the new boss.

After a few warm-up games proper competition begins on Saturday 12 July as the League Cup section gets underway against Clyde at New Douglas Park. (Anyone want to explain to Jens the bizarre ground sharing arrangements presently in North Lanarkshire?)

The league season starts on the first weekend in August and the fixtures will be revealed at 0900 on Friday. The last two campaigns started with stalemates; 0-0 with Ross County and 1-1 with Dundee.

Let’s see what Friday brings.