Motherwell in top six as two 3-0 victories awarded

Motherwell have been awarded 3-0 wins following the Covid-19 postponements of games against Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

The long awaited investigations into the scrubbed games and the resulting judgement of the SPFL Disciplinary Sub-Committee has decided that…

"(i) Kilmarnock FC’s League match v Motherwell FC originally scheduled for 2 October 2020 be recorded as a 0-3 victory for Motherwell FC; and

(ii) a fine of £40,000, suspended in full until 30 June 2021 pending any further breaches of the SPFL’s Covid-19 Regulations by the club.”

And that

“(i) St Mirren FC’s League match v Motherwell FC originally scheduled for 17 October 2020 be recorded as a 0-3 victory for Motherwell FC;

(ii) St Mirren FC’s League match v Hamilton Academical FC originally scheduled for 24 October 2020 be recorded as a 0-3 victory for Hamilton Academical FC; and

(iii) a fine of £40,000, suspended in full until 30 June 2021 pending any further breaches of the SPFL’s Covid-19 Regulations by the club.”

The SPFL statement carrying the details is here.

As a result Motherwell are now in fifth place in the league table.

The first postponement, on 2 October, hit the Friday night encounter at Rugby Park. Motherwell were given notification by the SPFL that the game was off six hours ahead of the scheduled kick-off time. It was announced that an investigation would take place.

Motherwell’s next fixture, against St Mirren on 17 October, was scrubbed following a Covid-19 outbreak in the St Mirren squad. Another investigation was instigated.

Stephen Robinson has spoken of his concern that a fixture pile up is likely to disadvantage his team but that worry is now moot.

