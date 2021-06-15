Motherwell start new campaign at home to Hibs

Motherwell will open the 2021/22 league journey at Fir Park on Sunday 1 August against Hibs.

The game will be covered by Sky with a 4.30pm kick off. A week later another Sunday game follows, this time in Perth.

The first Saturday fixture is in Livingston on 21 August.

After a busy December with six matches the New Year starts on Sunday 2 January with a trip to Paisley.

The final game before the split is at Almondvale on Saturday 9 April.

Our recent opening days have not been impressive. The last win was at Rugby Park in 2016. Since then we have lost at home to Rangers, lost away to Hibs, drawn at Livingston and lost away to Ross County.

There is no news yet about the return of fans to grounds and there is a real prospect of another season's streaming ahead. Motherwell regulars are guaranteed a free season ticket thanks to the fan owned club once again leading the way in customer care.