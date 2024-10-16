Next up - Dundee at Fir Park

The league season resumes with the visit of Dundee to Fir Park on Saturday.

The visitors started the season brightly enough with a high scoring romp through the early stages of the League Cup. A win and a couple of draws got the league campaign underway before the departure of Luke McCowan to Celtic disrupted the flow of points.

Since the midfielder’s move at the end of August Dundee have yet to win a game. Their four game losing streak has ended the Premier Sports Cup run and dropped them down the league table. They have lost a dozen goals in the last five games.

They will take to the field without Mo Sylla. The midfielder earned a red card to give Kilmarnock the advantage at Dens Park. They delivered a crushing blow to Tony Docherty’s side with two very late goals to steal the match.

Kilmarnock had a closed door game with Rangers during the international break as they worked on curing their defensive ills.

Motherwell’s far travelled half dozen return to Lanarkshire after serving their national squads. Lennon Miller’s fine goal against Kazakhstan U21 was probably the highlight of the break and it would be a joy to see a repeat from him on Saturday.

Aston Oxborough and Tawanda Maswanhise have made enough of an impression of Stuart Kettlewell that both have had their contracts extended. The news will be welcomed in the Fir Park stands.

Euan Anderson will be in charge for the 3pm kick off and a tight match is likely. Current form and the bookies’ odds suggest a home win is likely. Let’s go with a 2-1 success for the Mighty ‘Well.

Remember the last visit of Dundee?