Next up - Rangers

Motherwell and Rangers meet at Fir Park on Sunday in a fixture that pitches third against second. A few Sunday lunches will be disrupted as the kick-off is scheduled for noon.

With nine points bagged from the last three games Motherwell have every reason to approach the game with high expectations. Goals are flowing and are rarely conceded.

The teams met at Ibrox in October and, despite Devante Cole opening the scoring, it took a late goal to send us home empty handed. Apart from the glorious afternoon in May 2015 when Motherwell secured top league status with a 3-0 win in the play-off there has not been a home win against the Govan side since James McFadden did the honours on Boxing Day 2002.

Stephen Robinson’s men have had a full week to prepare for the game whereas their opponents have had to cope with the League Cup final and a Europa League tie. Any thought that the busy schedule might lessen the threat carried by the visitors will disappear with an examination of the resources available to the visitors.

Rangers dropped a couple points in their last league outing after a run of five wins and they lead us by seven. A point apiece would be seen as a better result for Motherwell, 2-2.