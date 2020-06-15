Signing number three at Fir Park

Nathan McGinley, a 23 year old left-sided defender, is the third addition to Motherwell’s ranks as Stephen Robinson gets his squad into shape.

As the players start their preparation for the new season under social distancing rules Nathan McGinley joined the party alongside Jordan White and Ricki Lamie as new Fir Park recruits.

McGinley has a two year contract and is eager to get going. Speaking to the MFC website he said, “I can’t wait to get started. I’ve been up the last few days and got myself settled ahead of training with the boys for the first time, and I’m ready to get going.

“It’s a chance for me to come and develop my game further, and work with a coach in Stephen Robinson who has a track record of making players better.

The Teesider spent the last two seasons with Forest Green Rovers in League Two. He is said to be comfortable at left back or in the centre of defence.

Stephen Robinson got his man - “Nathan is a boy I’ve wanted for a long time.

“I feel he gives us real pace and athleticism in the back line. He is also very versatile and can play at left back and centre back.

“He is very composed on the ball and has real pace. He’s someone I feel that, if he can continue to improve, he can play at a high level.