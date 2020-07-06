 
Motherwell to start new season in Dingwall

Last updated : 06 July 2020 By John Wilson

The new season fixture list begins with Motherwell away  to Ross County for a Sky Sports game on Monday 3 August.

The packed schedule continues with a visit of newly promoted Dundee United to Fir Park on Saturday 8 August.  Livingston will arrive the following Wednesday.

It is unlikely that spectators will be allowed into the grounds and remote viewing will be necessary.  

We are due two home games against Rangers before the split in early April and one visit from Celtic.

There will be no winter break and the New Year will arrive after a visit from Kilmarnock on 30 December and be followed by a trip to Hamilton on 2 January.

The fixture list may be subject to amendment if the upcoming arbritration panel makes a decision that reinstates Hearts in the top flight. Until then we can assume that there will be no trips to Tynecastle and that Tannadice will return to the list of away venues.

Full fixture list will appear here shortly.

 Motherwell's opening league games 2000-2019

 

Season

 

 

Against

 

 

Venue

 

Score

 

 

Result

 

Link

 

19/20

 

 Livingston a 0-0 D Report

 

18/19

 

 Hibs a 3-0 L Report

 

17/18

 

 Rangers h 2-1 L Report

 

16/17

 

 Kilmarnock a 2-1 W Report

 

15/16

 

 Inveress a 1-0 W Report

 

14/15

 

 St Mirren h 1-0 W Report

 

13/14

 

 Hibs a 1-0 W Report

 

12/13

 

 

Ross County

 

a

 

0-0

 

D

 

Report

 

11/12

 

 

Inverness 

 

 

3-0

 

 

Report

 

10/11

 

  Hibs  h  3-2  L Report

 

09/10

 

 St Johnstone a 2-2 D Report

 

08/09

 

 

Hearts

 

 

a

 

 

3-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

07/08

 

 

St Mirren

 

 

a

 

 

1-0

 

 

W

 

 

Report 

 

06/07

 

 

Rangers

 

h

 

 

2-1

 

 

L

 

Report 

 

05/06

 

 

Celtic

 

 

h

 

 

4-4

 

 

D

 

 

Report 

 

04/05

 

 

Celtic

 

a

 

2-0

 

L

 

Report

 

03/04

 

 

Dundee

 

 

h

 

 

2-0

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

02/03

 

 

Livingston

 

 

a

 

 

3-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

01/02

 

 

Dunfermline

 

 

a

 

 

5-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

00/01

 

 

Dundee

 

h

 

 

2-0

 

 

L

 

 

Report

