Fixtures to be released on Monday

The SPFL will release the fixture list for the 2020/21 season on Monday 6 July.

It seems likely that fans will have to rely on broadcasters and streamers if they are to see new season kick off at the begining of August. The 2019/20 season was cut short in mid-March as the pandemic took hold.

Our recent opening day meetings have not brought much joy with only one point earned in the last three attempts.

And our luck with the venue has not been great either, in the last five years there has been only one opening day game at Fir Park - and that was against Rangers.

Motherwell's opening league games 2000-2019