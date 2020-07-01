 
Fixtures to be released on Monday

Last updated : 01 July 2020 By John Wilson

The SPFL will release the fixture list for the 2020/21 season on Monday 6 July.

It seems likely that fans will have to rely on broadcasters and streamers if they are to see new season kick off at the begining of August.  The 2019/20 season was cut short in mid-March as the pandemic took hold.  

Our recent opening day meetings have not brought much joy with only one point earned in the last three attempts. 

And our luck with the venue has not been great either, in the last five years there has been only one opening day game at Fir Park -  and that was against Rangers.

 Motherwell's opening league games 2000-2019

 

Season

 

 

Against

 

 

Venue

 

Score

 

 

Result

 

Link

 

19/20

 

 Livingston a 0-0 D Report

 

18/19

 

 Hibs a 3-0 L Report

 

17/18

 

 Rangers h 2-1 L Report

 

16/17

 

 Kilmarnock a 2-1 W Report

 

15/16

 

 Inveress a 1-0 W Report

 

14/15

 

 St Mirren h 1-0 W Report

 

13/14

 

 Hibs a 1-0 W Report

 

12/13

 

 

Ross County

 

a

 

0-0

 

D

 

Report

 

11/12

 

 

Inverness 

 

 

3-0

 

 

Report

 

10/11

 

  Hibs  h  3-2  L Report

 

09/10

 

 St Johnstone a 2-2 D Report

 

08/09

 

 

Hearts

 

 

a

 

 

3-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

07/08

 

 

St Mirren

 

 

a

 

 

1-0

 

 

W

 

 

Report 

 

06/07

 

 

Rangers

 

h

 

 

2-1

 

 

L

 

Report 

 

05/06

 

 

Celtic

 

 

h

 

 

4-4

 

 

D

 

 

Report 

 

04/05

 

 

Celtic

 

a

 

2-0

 

L

 

Report

 

03/04

 

 

Dundee

 

 

h

 

 

2-0

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

02/03

 

 

Livingston

 

 

a

 

 

3-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

01/02

 

 

Dunfermline

 

 

a

 

 

5-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

00/01

 

 

Dundee

 

h

 

 

2-0

 

 

L

 

 

Report

