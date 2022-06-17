 
Motherwell start the season in Paisley

Last updated : 17 June 2022 By John Wilson

The opening game against St Mirren at the end of July will be followed by St Johnstone at Fir Park on 6 August.

A trip to Aberdeen will follow on 13 August.

After 16 rounds the season will pause for the World Cup on 12 November when Motherwell visit McDiarmid Park.

 The season resumes on 17 December with a visit from St Mirren before a packed festive period.  Kilmarnock visit on Christmas Eve, we travel to Ibrox on Wednesday 28 December then to Livingston on 2 January.  No winter break follows.

The last game before the split is at Parkhead and the season ends on the weekend of 27/28 May 2023.

 

 Motherwell's opening league games 2000-2022

 

Season

 

 

Against

 

 

Venue

 

Score

 

 

Result

 

Link

 

21/22

 

Hibs

 h 2-3 L Report

 

20/21

 

 Ross County a 1-0 L Report

 

19/20

 

 Livingston a 0-0 D Report

 

18/19

 

 Hibs a 3-0 L Report

 

17/18

 

 Rangers h 2-1 L Report

 

16/17

 

 Kilmarnock a 2-1 W Report

 

15/16

 

 Inveress a 1-0 W Report

 

14/15

 

 St Mirren h 1-0 W Report

 

13/14

 

 Hibs a 1-0 W Report

 

12/13

 

 

Ross County

 

a

 

0-0

 

D

 

Report

 

11/12

 

 

Inverness 

 

 

3-0

 

 

Report

 

10/11

 

  Hibs  h  3-2  L Report

 

09/10

 

 St Johnstone a 2-2 D Report

 

08/09

 

 

Hearts

 

 

a

 

 

3-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

07/08

 

 

St Mirren

 

 

a

 

 

1-0

 

 

W

 

 

Report 

 

06/07

 

 

Rangers

 

h

 

 

2-1

 

 

L

 

Report 

 

05/06

 

 

Celtic

 

 

h

 

 

4-4

 

 

D

 

 

Report 

 

04/05

 

 

Celtic

 

a

 

2-0

 

L

 

Report

 

03/04

 

 

Dundee

 

 

h

 

 

2-0

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

02/03

 

 

Livingston

 

 

a

 

 

3-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

01/02

 

 

Dunfermline

 

 

a

 

 

5-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

00/01

 

 

Dundee

 

h

 

 

2-0

 

 

L

 

 

Report

