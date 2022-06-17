Motherwell start the season in Paisley

The opening game against St Mirren at the end of July will be followed by St Johnstone at Fir Park on 6 August.

A trip to Aberdeen will follow on 13 August.

After 16 rounds the season will pause for the World Cup on 12 November when Motherwell visit McDiarmid Park.

The season resumes on 17 December with a visit from St Mirren before a packed festive period. Kilmarnock visit on Christmas Eve, we travel to Ibrox on Wednesday 28 December then to Livingston on 2 January. No winter break follows.

The last game before the split is at Parkhead and the season ends on the weekend of 27/28 May 2023.

Motherwell's opening league games 2000-2022