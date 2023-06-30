Motherwell start the season at Dens Park

League fixtures for the new season were released on Friday and Motherwell kick off with a visit to newly promoted Dundee.

Two home games follow when Hibs and Kilmarnock visit Fir Park.

We will face Rangers and Celtic in consecutive weeks at the end of September. There will be two visits to Ibrox and one to Parkhead before the split.

Only one trek to Dingwall is scheduled but that is on the Wednesday evening of 6 December.

The year ends with a visit from Livingston on December 30 and a trip to Easter Road will follow on Tuesday 2 January for an unusual New Year meeting.

There will be a winter break from 3 January until 19 January.

The final game ahead of the league split has Hibs visiting Fir Park on Saturday 13 April.

All fixtures are subject to change at the broadcasters' convenience.

Motherwell have taken three points in only one of the previous half dozen opening days. That happy event came in Paisley last season when Stevie Hammell's short spell at the helm got off to a fine start.

Motherwell's opening league games 2000-2022