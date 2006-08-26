The FPCFC team was formed in 2001 and had its first game against the then 'Unofficial Motherwell site' in May of that year. The game was played on the artficial pitch at Fir Park courtesy of MFC.

20 years up! FPC FC v Motherwell Legends September 2021

Squad 2017/18

FirParkCorner FC win the Scottish IFA Cup - May 2016

FPC reveal the 2014/15 strips.....

...at Ravenscraig in October 2015

FirParkCorner FC with Sieb Dijkstra in goal - November 2013

Season 2013/14 Result/report 23/11/2013 KaisAyr 1 FPC 3

April 2013 - Fir Park Corner 4-5 FPC Legends

Season 2012/13 Result/report 31/8/2013 FPC 3 Bully Wee 4

The team at ScotNet (with the trophy!) May 2012



The team - April 2008







The Official Photoshoot July 2005

March 2006 - the Letting Store away strip



Fixtures/Reports 2006/7 Sat 26/8/2006 FPC v Braes Bairns 2-3 W Report Sat 9/9/2006 FPC v PSJ 5-0 W Report Sat 16/9/2006 Athletico Bilbino v FPC 2-2 D Report Sat 23/9/2006 Arab FC v FPC 4-2 L Report Sat 15/10/2006 FPC v Livi 4-1 W Report Sat 2/12/2006 Internazioswally v FPC 6-2 W Report Sat 9/12/2006 Real Maroon v FPC 3-3 D Report Sat 13/1/2007 Braes Bairns v FPC 3-1 L Report Sat 27/1/2007 FPC v Kaisayr 9-0 W Report Sat 27/1/2007 FPC v Munrovers 1-0 L Report Sat 27/1/2007 Kaisayr v FPC 2-3 L Report Sat 27/1/2007 FPC v Real Maroon 3-1 W Report Sat 10/3/2007 Athletico Balbino v FPC 5-6 W Report Sat 17/3/2007 Olympic Lion v FPC 5-7 W Report



Where do we play? How to get there?

Park Town Palace Grounds Hamilton Pather Wishaw Jock Stein Hamilton Houldsworth Wishaw



Gaffers now and then......





Piglet on the left - Fraz on the right!



Team manager can be found at fraz@firparkcorner.com





The team are keen to set up games with teams of a similar, err, 'standard'.



Under the guiding hand of Gaffer Piglet the team established itself as a regular in the IFA League and now Boss Fraz hopes to lead FPC FC to new heights.



