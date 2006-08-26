The FPCFC team was formed in 2001 and had its first game against the then 'Unofficial Motherwell site' in May of that year. The game was played on the artficial pitch at Fir Park courtesy of MFC.
20 years up! FPC FC v Motherwell Legends September 2021
Squad 2017/18
FirParkCorner FC win the Scottish IFA Cup - May 2016
FPC reveal the 2014/15 strips.....
...at Ravenscraig in October 2015
FirParkCorner FC with Sieb Dijkstra in goal - November 2013
|Season 2013/14
|Result/report
|23/11/2013
|KaisAyr 1 FPC 3
April 2013 - Fir Park Corner 4-5 FPC Legends
|Season 2012/13
|Result/report
|31/8/2013
|FPC 3 Bully Wee 4
|Season 2011/12
|Result/report
|26/11/11
|FPC 8 Airdrie 1
|3/12/11
|FPC 5 Livingston 0
|10/12/11
|PSJ 0 FPC 8
|21/1/12
|FPC 6 Bully Wee 0
|28/1/12
|FPC 2 v Millwall 1
|11/2/12
|Bully Wee 2 FPC 8
|18/2/12
|FPC 2 Real Maroon 3
|3/3/2012
|FPC 4 Livi Lions 1
|10/3/2012
|Airdrie 1 FPC 5
|24/3/2012
|Kaisayr 3 FPC 1
|7/4/12
|Raith Rovers 0 FPC 6
|21/4/12
|Hearts 0 FPC 3
|28/4/12
|West Brom 0 FPC 1
|19/5/2012
|ScotNet Cup win
The team at ScotNet (with the trophy!) May 2012
The team - April 2008
The Official Photoshoot July 2005
March 2006 - the Letting Store away strip
|Fixtures/Reports 2006/7
|Sat 26/8/2006
|FPC v Braes Bairns
|2-3 W
|Report
|Sat 9/9/2006
|FPC v PSJ
|5-0 W
|Report
|Sat 16/9/2006
|Athletico Bilbino v FPC
|2-2 D
|Report
|Sat 23/9/2006
|Arab FC v FPC
|4-2 L
|Report
|Sat 15/10/2006
|FPC v Livi
|4-1 W
|Report
|Sat 2/12/2006
|Internazioswally v FPC
|6-2 W
|Report
|Sat 9/12/2006
|Real Maroon v FPC
|3-3 D
|Report
|Sat 13/1/2007
|Braes Bairns v FPC
|3-1 L
|Report
|Sat 27/1/2007
|FPC v Kaisayr
|9-0 W
|Report
|Sat 27/1/2007
|FPC v Munrovers
|1-0 L
|Report
|Sat 27/1/2007
|Kaisayr v FPC
|2-3 L
|Report
|Sat 27/1/2007
|FPC v Real Maroon
|3-1 W
|Report
|Sat 10/3/2007
|Athletico Balbino v FPC
|5-6 W
|Report
|Sat 17/3/2007
|Olympic Lion v FPC
|5-7 W
|Report
Gaffers now and then......
Piglet on the left - Fraz on the right!
Team manager can be found at fraz@firparkcorner.com
The team are keen to set up games with teams of a similar, err, 'standard'.
Under the guiding hand of Gaffer Piglet the team established itself as a regular in the IFA League and now Boss Fraz hopes to lead FPC FC to new heights.