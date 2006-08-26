 
FirParkCorner FC

Last updated : 19 September 2021 By Firparkcorner

 The FPCFC team was formed in 2001 and had its first game against the then 'Unofficial Motherwell site' in May of that year. The game was played on the artficial pitch at Fir Park courtesy of MFC.

20 years up!  FPC FC v Motherwell Legends September 2021

Squad 2017/18 

FirParkCorner FC win the Scottish IFA Cup - May 2016 

 

FPC reveal the 2014/15 strips.....

...at Ravenscraig in October 2015

 

FirParkCorner FC with Sieb Dijkstra in goal - November 2013

 

Season 2013/14 Result/report
23/11/2013 KaisAyr 1 FPC 3

 

April 2013 - Fir Park Corner 4-5 FPC Legends

 

Season 2012/13 Result/report
31/8/2013 FPC 3 Bully Wee 4

 

Season 2011/12    Result/report
26/11/11  FPC 8 Airdrie 1
3/12/11  FPC 5 Livingston 0
10/12/11  PSJ 0 FPC 8
21/1/12 FPC 6 Bully Wee 0
28/1/12 FPC 2 v Millwall 1
11/2/12 Bully Wee 2 FPC 8
18/2/12 FPC 2 Real Maroon 3
3/3/2012 FPC 4 Livi Lions 1
10/3/2012 Airdrie 1 FPC 5
24/3/2012 Kaisayr 3 FPC 1
7/4/12 Raith Rovers 0 FPC 6
21/4/12 Hearts 0 FPC 3
28/4/12 West Brom 0 FPC 1
19/5/2012 ScotNet Cup win

 

ScotNet_winnersThe team at ScotNet (with the trophy!) May 2012


Read about the early days here.

The team - April 2008



The Official Photoshoot July 2005

March 2006 - the Letting Store away strip


Pictures from Worldnet 2005, 2003.

worldNET 2006 report here.

Results and reports from previous seasons here.

A squad list and player profiles are available here.


Fixtures/Reports 2006/7
Sat 26/8/2006 FPC v Braes Bairns 2-3 W Report
Sat 9/9/2006 FPC v PSJ 5-0 W Report
Sat 16/9/2006 Athletico Bilbino v FPC 2-2 D Report
Sat 23/9/2006 Arab FC v FPC 4-2 L Report
Sat 15/10/2006 FPC v Livi 4-1 W Report
Sat 2/12/2006 Internazioswally v FPC 6-2 W Report
Sat 9/12/2006 Real Maroon v FPC 3-3 D Report
Sat 13/1/2007 Braes Bairns v FPC 3-1 L Report
Sat 27/1/2007 FPC v Kaisayr 9-0 W Report
Sat 27/1/2007 FPC v Munrovers 1-0 L Report
Sat 27/1/2007 Kaisayr v FPC 2-3 L Report
Sat 27/1/2007 FPC v Real Maroon 3-1 W Report
Sat 10/3/2007 Athletico Balbino v FPC 5-6 W Report
Sat 17/3/2007 Olympic Lion v FPC 5-7 W Report


Where do we play? How to get there?

Gaffers now and then......


Piglet on the left - Fraz on the right!

Team manager can be found at fraz@firparkcorner.com


The team are keen to set up games with teams of a similar, err, 'standard'.

Under the guiding hand of Gaffer Piglet the team established itself as a regular in the IFA League and now Boss Fraz hopes to lead FPC FC to new heights.


