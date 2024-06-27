Motherwell begin the new season with Ross County at Fir Park

The league campaign begins with a visit from Ross County.

The seaon kicks off on the weekend of 3 August and the following week has us on the road to play Rangers at a venue yet to be announced.

The year closes with Rangers at Fir Park on 29 December and the new year begins at Tynecastle on Thursday 2 January.

The last game before the split comes on 12 April when Hearts come to Fir Park.

'Well success in the first game has happened only once in the previous seven years, that came when Kevin van Veen converted a penalty in Paisley under Stevie Hammell's watch.

There will be no winter break this season. Uefa has expanded its cup competitions and together with international pauses in September, October, November and March there is no room for a barren January.

Last season's opener had us at Dens Park for a 1-1 draw on a sodden pitch (summer football eh?). Theo Bair made he 'Well debut and capped it with the first goal of the campaign.

Motherwell's opening league games 2000-2023