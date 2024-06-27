 
  1. Footymad
  2. 'Well Mad
  3. 'Well Latest
  4. 'Well News

Motherwell begin the new season with Ross County at Fir Park

Last updated : 27 June 2024 By John Wilson

The league campaign begins with a visit from Ross County.

The seaon kicks off on the weekend of 3 August and the following week has us on the road to play Rangers at a venue yet to be announced.

The year closes with Rangers at Fir Park on 29 December and the new year begins at Tynecastle on Thursday 2 January.

The last game before the split comes on 12 April when Hearts come to Fir Park.

'Well success in the first game has happened only once in the previous seven years, that came when Kevin van Veen converted a penalty in Paisley under Stevie Hammell's watch.

C:WindowsTempphp5FD3.tmp

There will be no winter break this season.  Uefa has expanded its cup competitions and together with international pauses in September, October, November and March there is no room for a barren January.

Last season's opener had us at Dens Park for a 1-1 draw on a sodden pitch (summer football eh?).  Theo Bair made he 'Well debut and capped it with the first goal of the campaign.

 Motherwell's opening league games 2000-2023

 

Season

 

 

Against

 

 

Venue

 

Score

 

 

Result

 

Link

 

23/24

 

Dundee

 a 1-1 D Report

 

22/23

 

St Mirren

 a 0-1 W Report

 

21/22

 

Hibs

 h 2-3 L Report

 

20/21

 

 Ross County a 1-0 L Report

 

19/20

 

 Livingston a 0-0 D Report

 

18/19

 

 Hibs a 3-0 L Report

 

17/18

 

 Rangers h 2-1 L Report

 

16/17

 

 Kilmarnock a 2-1 W Report

 

15/16

 

 Inveress a 1-0 W Report

 

14/15

 

 St Mirren h 1-0 W Report

 

13/14

 

 Hibs a 1-0 W Report

 

12/13

 

 

Ross County

 

a

 

0-0

 

D

 

Report

 

11/12

 

 

Inverness 

 

 

3-0

 

 

Report

 

10/11

 

  Hibs  h  3-2  L Report

 

09/10

 

 St Johnstone a 2-2 D Report

 

08/09

 

 

Hearts

 

 

a

 

 

3-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

07/08

 

 

St Mirren

 

 

a

 

 

1-0

 

 

W

 

 

Report 

 

06/07

 

 

Rangers

 

h

 

 

2-1

 

 

L

 

Report 

 

05/06

 

 

Celtic

 

 

h

 

 

4-4

 

 

D

 

 

Report 

 

04/05

 

 

Celtic

 

a

 

2-0

 

L

 

Report

 

03/04

 

 

Dundee

 

 

h

 

 

2-0

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

02/03

 

 

Livingston

 

 

a

 

 

3-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

01/02

 

 

Dunfermline

 

 

a

 

 

5-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

00/01

 

 

Dundee

 

h

 

 

2-0

 

 

L

 

 

Report