League fixtures for Motherwell revealed

Last updated : 20 June 2025 By John Wilson

Motherwell will start the league campaign at home to Rangers.  It's a Sky pick with 5.30 pm kick off on Saturday 2 August.

No doubt much will be made of the clash between two managers new to the competition.

Visits to St Mirren and Hearts follow before a return to Fir Park with Kilmarnock.

Our first meeting with newly promoted Falkirk is in September at home.

Consecutive games with the Glasgow pair follow after Christmas.  We are at Ibrox on 27 December before the visit of Celtic on Tuesday 30 December.  2026 opens withSt Mirren at Fir Park on 3 January.

The last hame before the split is at Tynecastle. on 11 April.

'Well success in the first game has happened only once in the last eight years, that came when Kevin van Veen converted a penalty in Paisley under Stevie Hammell's watch.

 Motherwell's opening league games 2000-2024

 

Season

 

 

Against

 

 

Venue

 

Score

 

 

Result

 

Link

24/25

Ross County

 h 0-0 D Report

 

23/24

 

Dundee

 a 1-1 D Report

 

22/23

 

St Mirren

 a 0-1 W Report

 

21/22

 

Hibs

 h 2-3 L Report

 

20/21

 

 Ross County a 1-0 L Report

 

19/20

 

 Livingston a 0-0 D Report

 

18/19

 

 Hibs a 3-0 L Report

 

17/18

 

 Rangers h 2-1 L Report

 

16/17

 

 Kilmarnock a 2-1 W Report

 

15/16

 

 Inveress a 1-0 W Report

 

14/15

 

 St Mirren h 1-0 W Report

 

13/14

 

 Hibs a 1-0 W Report

 

12/13

 

 

Ross County

 

a

 

0-0

 

D

 

Report

 

11/12

 

 

Inverness 

 

 

3-0

 

 

Report

 

10/11

 

  Hibs  h  3-2  L Report

 

09/10

 

 St Johnstone a 2-2 D Report

 

08/09

 

 

Hearts

 

 

a

 

 

3-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

07/08

 

 

St Mirren

 

 

a

 

 

1-0

 

 

W

 

 

Report 

 

06/07

 

 

Rangers

 

h

 

 

2-1

 

 

L

 

Report 

 

05/06

 

 

Celtic

 

 

h

 

 

4-4

 

 

D

 

 

Report 

 

04/05

 

 

Celtic

 

a

 

2-0

 

L

 

Report

 

03/04

 

 

Dundee

 

 

h

 

 

2-0

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

02/03

 

 

Livingston

 

 

a

 

 

3-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

01/02

 

 

Dunfermline

 

 

a

 

 

5-2

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 

00/01

 

 

Dundee

 

h

 

 

2-0

 

 

L

 

 

Report

 