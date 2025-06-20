League fixtures for Motherwell revealed

Motherwell will start the league campaign at home to Rangers. It's a Sky pick with 5.30 pm kick off on Saturday 2 August.

No doubt much will be made of the clash between two managers new to the competition.

Visits to St Mirren and Hearts follow before a return to Fir Park with Kilmarnock.

Our first meeting with newly promoted Falkirk is in September at home.

Consecutive games with the Glasgow pair follow after Christmas. We are at Ibrox on 27 December before the visit of Celtic on Tuesday 30 December. 2026 opens withSt Mirren at Fir Park on 3 January.

The last hame before the split is at Tynecastle. on 11 April.

'Well success in the first game has happened only once in the last eight years, that came when Kevin van Veen converted a penalty in Paisley under Stevie Hammell's watch.

Motherwell's opening league games 2000-2024