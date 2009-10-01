Motherwell drawn away in Scottish Cup

Motherwell will face either Formartine United or Annan Athletic in the third round of the Scottish Cup.
Our opponents are due to emerge on Tuesday evening when the postponed tie is played at North Lodge Park, Pitmedden.
The fixture is due to be played on the weekend of 30 January.
Previous starting rounds in the Cup have included....
2000/1 St Mirren 1 2 Motherwell
2001/2 Dunfermline 3 1 Motherwell
2002/3 Kilmarnock 0 1 Motherwell
2003/4 St Johnstone 0 3 Motherwell
2004/5 Kilmarnock 2 0 Motherwell
2005/6 St Mirren 3 0 Motherwell
2006/7 Airdrie United 0 Motherwell 1
2008/9 Inverurie 0 3 Motherwell
2009/10 Inverness 2 0 Motherwell
2011/12 Motherwell 4 0 Queen's Park
2012/13 Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 1
2013/14 Albion Rovers 1 Motherwell 0
2014/15 Motherwell 1 Dundee United 2
2015/16 Motherwell 5 Cove Rangers 0
2016/17 Rangers 2 Motherwell 1
2017/18 Motherwell 2 Hamilton 0
2018/2019 Motherwell 1 Ross County 2