Motherwell drawn away in Scottish Cup

Motherwell will face either Formartine United or Annan Athletic in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Our opponents are due to emerge on Tuesday evening when the postponed tie is played at North Lodge Park, Pitmedden.

The fixture is due to be played on the weekend of 30 January.

Previous starting rounds in the Cup have included....

2000/1 St Mirren 1 2 Motherwell

2001/2 Dunfermline 3 1 Motherwell

2002/3 Kilmarnock 0 1 Motherwell

2003/4 St Johnstone 0 3 Motherwell

2004/5 Kilmarnock 2 0 Motherwell

2005/6 St Mirren 3 0 Motherwell

2006/7 Airdrie United 0 Motherwell 1

2007/8 Hearts 2 2 Motherwell

2008/9 Inverurie 0 3 Motherwell

2009/10 Inverness 2 0 Motherwell

2010/11 Dundee 0 4 Motherwell

2011/12 Motherwell 4 0 Queen's Park

2012/13 Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 1

2013/14 Albion Rovers 1 Motherwell 0

2014/15 Motherwell 1 Dundee United 2

2015/16 Motherwell 5 Cove Rangers 0

2016/17 Rangers 2 Motherwell 1

2017/18 Motherwell 2 Hamilton 0

2018/2019 Motherwell 1 Ross County 2

2019/29 Dundee 0 Motherwell 3