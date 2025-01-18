Scottish Cup R4: St Johnstone v Motherwell

Motherwell were handed a trip to Perth for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Monday night draw produced top flight opposition for the Steelmen. Motherwell have had 2-1 wins in this seasons two meetings with St Johnstone. A third will be needed to ensure a cup run.

The twenty winners from round three were mixed with the twelve Premiership teams. All matches in this season's competition will be played to a finish with extra time and penalties if needed.

The dates for your diary are

Fourth Round: Weekend of Saturday 18 January 2025

Fifth Round: Weekend of Saturday 8 February 2025

Quarter-Finals: Weekend of Saturday, 8 March 2025

Semi-Finals: Saturday 19 & Sunday 20 April 2025

Final: Saturday, 24 May 2025

Previous starting rounds in the Cup have included....

2000/1 St Mirren 1 2 Motherwell

2001/2 Dunfermline 3 1 Motherwell

2002/3 Kilmarnock 0 1 Motherwell

2003/4 St Johnstone 0 3 Motherwell

2004/5 Kilmarnock 2 0 Motherwell

2005/6 St Mirren 3 0 Motherwell

2006/7 Airdrie United 0 Motherwell 1

2007/8 Hearts 2 2 Motherwell

2008/9 Inverurie 0 3 Motherwell

2009/10 Inverness 2 0 Motherwell

2010/11 Dundee 0 4 Motherwell

2011/12 Motherwell 4 0 Queen's Park

2012/13 Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 1

2013/14 Albion Rovers 1 Motherwell 0

2014/15 Motherwell 1 Dundee United 2

2015/16 Motherwell 5 Cove Rangers 0

2016/17 Rangers 2 Motherwell 1

2017/18 Motherwell 2 Hamilton 0

2018/2019 Motherwell 1 Ross County 2

2019/20 Dundee 0 Motherwell 3

2020/21 Formartine United 0 Motherwell 5

2021/22 Motherwell 2 Morton 1 (aet)

2022/23 Arbroath 0 Motherwell 2

2023/24 Motherwell 3 Alloa 1