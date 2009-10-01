Scottish Cup Round 4 Draw: Dundee v Motherwell

Motherwell have been draw away to Dundee in the fourth round of the Cup. The tie is due to be played on the weekend of 18 January.

We last played at Dens Park in the Cup on the way to Hampden in season 2017/18.

We reached the final two years ago and followed that up with a dismissal at the first attempt when Ross County won the tie at Fir Park. Let's hope for a better campaign this season.

The full draw is.

St Mirren v Broxburn Athletic

Kilmarnock v Queen's Park

Heart of Midlothian v Airdrieonians

Alloa Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Livingston v Raith Rovers

Auchinleck Talbot/Arbroath v Falkirk

Dundee United v Hibernian

Ayr United v Ross County

Aberdeen v Dumbarton

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Clyde

St Johnstone v Greenock Morton/Brora Rangers

Hamilton Academical v Edinburgh City

Partick Thistle v Celtic

East Kilbride v BSC Glasgow

Dundee v Motherwell

Rangers v Stranraer

Previous starting rounds in the Cup have included....

2000/1 St Mirren 1 2 Motherwell

2001/2 Dunfermline 3 1 Motherwell

2002/3 Kilmarnock 0 1 Motherwell

2003/4 St Johnstone 0 3 Motherwell

2004/5 Kilmarnock 2 0 Motherwell

2005/6 St Mirren 3 0 Motherwell

2006/7 Airdrie United 0 Motherwell 1

2007/8 Hearts 2 2 Motherwell

2008/9 Inverurie 0 3 Motherwell

2009/10 Inverness 2 0 Motherwell

2010/11 Dundee 0 4 Motherwell

2011/12 Motherwell 4 0 Queen's Park

2012/13 Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 1

2013/14 Albion Rovers 1 Motherwell 0

2014/15 Motherwell 1 Dundee United 2

2015/16 Motherwell 5 Cove Rangers 0

2016/17 Rangers 2 Motherwell 1

2017/18 Motherwell 2 Hamilton 0

2019/20 Motherwell 1 Ross County 2