Scottish Cup Round 4 Draw: Dundee v Motherwell

Motherwell have been draw away to Dundee in the fourth round of the Cup. The tie is due to be played on the weekend of 18 January.
We last played at Dens Park in the Cup on the way to Hampden in season 2017/18.
We reached the final two years ago and followed that up with a dismissal at the first attempt when Ross County won the tie at Fir Park. Let's hope for a better campaign this season.
The full draw is.
St Mirren v Broxburn Athletic
Kilmarnock v Queen's Park
Heart of Midlothian v Airdrieonians
Alloa Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Livingston v Raith Rovers
Auchinleck Talbot/Arbroath v Falkirk
Dundee United v Hibernian
Ayr United v Ross County
Aberdeen v Dumbarton
Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Clyde
St Johnstone v Greenock Morton/Brora Rangers
Hamilton Academical v Edinburgh City
Partick Thistle v Celtic
East Kilbride v BSC Glasgow
Dundee v Motherwell
Rangers v Stranraer
Previous starting rounds in the Cup have included....
2000/1 St Mirren 1 2 Motherwell
2001/2 Dunfermline 3 1 Motherwell
2002/3 Kilmarnock 0 1 Motherwell
2003/4 St Johnstone 0 3 Motherwell
2004/5 Kilmarnock 2 0 Motherwell
2005/6 St Mirren 3 0 Motherwell
2006/7 Airdrie United 0 Motherwell 1
2008/9 Inverurie 0 3 Motherwell
2009/10 Inverness 2 0 Motherwell
2011/12 Motherwell 4 0 Queen's Park
2012/13 Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 1
2013/14 Albion Rovers 1 Motherwell 0
2014/15 Motherwell 1 Dundee United 2
2015/16 Motherwell 5 Cove Rangers 0
2016/17 Rangers 2 Motherwell 1
2017/18 Motherwell 2 Hamilton 0