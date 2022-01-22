Scottish Cup Round 4:Motherwell v Inverness CT or Morton

Motherwell were given a home draw against Inverness CT or Morton in the Scottish Cup.
The draw was made at Brechin by Willie Miller after they drew 1-1 with Darvel.
The cup schedule is
Fourth Round: Weekend of Saturday 22 January 2022
Fifth Round: Weekend of Saturday 12 February 2022
Quarter-Finals: Weekend of Saturday, 12 March 2022
Semi-Finals: Saturday 16 & Sunday 17 April 2022
Final: Saturday, 21 May 2022
Previous starting rounds in the Cup have included....
2000/1 St Mirren 1 2 Motherwell
2001/2 Dunfermline 3 1 Motherwell
2002/3 Kilmarnock 0 1 Motherwell
2003/4 St Johnstone 0 3 Motherwell
2004/5 Kilmarnock 2 0 Motherwell
2005/6 St Mirren 3 0 Motherwell
2006/7 Airdrie United 0 Motherwell 1
2008/9 Inverurie 0 3 Motherwell
2009/10 Inverness 2 0 Motherwell
2011/12 Motherwell 4 0 Queen's Park
2012/13 Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 1
2013/14 Albion Rovers 1 Motherwell 0
2014/15 Motherwell 1 Dundee United 2
2015/16 Motherwell 5 Cove Rangers 0
2016/17 Rangers 2 Motherwell 1
2017/18 Motherwell 2 Hamilton 0
2018/2019 Motherwell 1 Ross County 2