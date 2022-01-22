Scottish Cup Round 4:Motherwell v Inverness CT or Morton

Last updated : 29 November 2021 By Firparkcorner

Motherwell were given a home draw against Inverness CT or Morton in the Scottish Cup.

The draw was made at Brechin by Willie Miller after they drew 1-1 with Darvel.

The cup schedule is

Fourth Round: Weekend of Saturday 22 January 2022

Fifth Round: Weekend of Saturday 12 February 2022

Quarter-Finals: Weekend of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Semi-Finals: Saturday 16 & Sunday 17 April 2022

Final: Saturday, 21 May 2022

Previous starting rounds in the Cup have included....

2000/1 St Mirren 1 2 Motherwell

2001/2 Dunfermline 3 1 Motherwell

2002/3 Kilmarnock 0 1 Motherwell

2003/4 St Johnstone 0 3 Motherwell

2004/5 Kilmarnock 2 0 Motherwell

2005/6 St Mirren 3 0 Motherwell

2006/7 Airdrie United 0 Motherwell 1

2007/8 Hearts 2 2 Motherwell

2008/9 Inverurie 0 3 Motherwell

2009/10 Inverness 2 0 Motherwell

2010/11 Dundee 0 4 Motherwell

2011/12 Motherwell 4 0 Queen's Park

2012/13 Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 1

2013/14 Albion Rovers 1 Motherwell 0

2014/15 Motherwell 1 Dundee United 2

2015/16 Motherwell 5 Cove Rangers 0

2016/17 Rangers 2 Motherwell 1

2017/18 Motherwell 2 Hamilton 0

2018/2019 Motherwell 1 Ross County 2

2019/20 Dundee 0 Motherwell 3

2020/21 Formartine United 0 Motherwell 5