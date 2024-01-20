Motherwell draw Alloa Athletic at Fir Park

Motherwell were handed a home draw with Alloa Athletic in round 4 of the Scottish Cup.
The Sunday night draw produced a good tie for the Steelmen. A January meeting against the League One side should offer a gentle start after the winter break.
The twenty winners from round three were mixed with the twelve Premiership teams All matches in this season's competition will played to a finish with extra time and penalies if needed.
The dates for your diary are
Fourth Round: Weekend of Saturday 20 January 2024
Fifth Round: Weekend of Saturday 10 February 2024
Quarter-Finals: Weekend of Saturday, 9 March 2024
Semi-Finals: Saturday 20 & Sunday 21 April 2024
Final: Saturday, 25 May 2024
Previous starting rounds in the Cup have included....
2000/1 St Mirren 1 2 Motherwell
2001/2 Dunfermline 3 1 Motherwell
2002/3 Kilmarnock 0 1 Motherwell
2003/4 St Johnstone 0 3 Motherwell
2004/5 Kilmarnock 2 0 Motherwell
2005/6 St Mirren 3 0 Motherwell
2006/7 Airdrie United 0 Motherwell 1
2008/9 Inverurie 0 3 Motherwell
2009/10 Inverness 2 0 Motherwell
2011/12 Motherwell 4 0 Queen's Park
2012/13 Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 1
2013/14 Albion Rovers 1 Motherwell 0
2014/15 Motherwell 1 Dundee United 2
2015/16 Motherwell 5 Cove Rangers 0
2016/17 Rangers 2 Motherwell 1
2017/18 Motherwell 2 Hamilton 0
2018/2019 Motherwell 1 Ross County 2
2020/21 Formartine United 0 Motherwell 5
2021/22 Motherwell 2 Morton 1 (aet)