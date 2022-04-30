Motherwell draw Arbroath away

Motherwell fans were given an awayday to Arbroath in the Scottish Cup fourth round draw.

The teams last met in February 2000 when Don Goodman and Lee McCulloch scored in a 2-0 cup in at Fir Park.

The twenty winners from round three were mixed with the twelve Premiership teams All matches in this season's competition will played to a finish with extra time and penalies if needed.

Motherwell had to rely on a late extra time winner from Liam Donnelly to overcome Morton in the fourth round last season. Success against Aberdeen followed before the run ended with at quarter final loss to Hibs.

The full draw is

Hibs v Hearts

Kilmarnock v Dumbarton

Dundee United v University of Stirling

St Mirren v Dundee

Celtic v Morton

St Johnstone v Rangers

Elgin City v Drumchapel United

Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Arbroath v Motherwell

Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers

Alloa Athletic v Falkirk

Darvel v Aberdeen

Stenhousemuir v Livingston

Hamilton Academical v Ross County

Inverness CT v Queen's Park

Cove Rangers v Ayr United

The dates for your diary are

Fourth Round: Weekend of Saturday 21 January 2023

Fifth Round: Weekend of Saturday 11 February 2023

Quarter-Finals: Weekend of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Semi-Finals: Saturday 29 & Sunday 30 April 2022

Final: Saturday, 3 June 2023

Previous starting rounds in the Cup have included....

2000/1 St Mirren 1 2 Motherwell

2001/2 Dunfermline 3 1 Motherwell

2002/3 Kilmarnock 0 1 Motherwell

2003/4 St Johnstone 0 3 Motherwell

2004/5 Kilmarnock 2 0 Motherwell

2005/6 St Mirren 3 0 Motherwell

2006/7 Airdrie United 0 Motherwell 1

2007/8 Hearts 2 2 Motherwell

2008/9 Inverurie 0 3 Motherwell

2009/10 Inverness 2 0 Motherwell

2010/11 Dundee 0 4 Motherwell

2011/12 Motherwell 4 0 Queen's Park

2012/13 Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 1

2013/14 Albion Rovers 1 Motherwell 0

2014/15 Motherwell 1 Dundee United 2

2015/16 Motherwell 5 Cove Rangers 0

2016/17 Rangers 2 Motherwell 1

2017/18 Motherwell 2 Hamilton 0

2018/2019 Motherwell 1 Ross County 2

2019/20 Dundee 0 Motherwell 3

2020/21 Formartine United 0 Motherwell 5

2021/22 Motherwell 2 Morton 1 (aet)