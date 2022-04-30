Motherwell draw Arbroath away

Motherwell fans were given an awayday to Arbroath in the Scottish Cup fourth round draw.
The teams last met in February 2000 when Don Goodman and Lee McCulloch scored in a 2-0 cup in at Fir Park.
The twenty winners from round three were mixed with the twelve Premiership teams All matches in this season's competition will played to a finish with extra time and penalies if needed.
Motherwell had to rely on a late extra time winner from Liam Donnelly to overcome Morton in the fourth round last season. Success against Aberdeen followed before the run ended with at quarter final loss to Hibs.
The full draw is
Hibs v Hearts
Kilmarnock v Dumbarton
Dundee United v University of Stirling
St Mirren v Dundee
Celtic v Morton
St Johnstone v Rangers
Elgin City v Drumchapel United
Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic
Arbroath v Motherwell
Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers
Alloa Athletic v Falkirk
Darvel v Aberdeen
Stenhousemuir v Livingston
Hamilton Academical v Ross County
Inverness CT v Queen's Park
Cove Rangers v Ayr United
The dates for your diary are
Fourth Round: Weekend of Saturday 21 January 2023
Fifth Round: Weekend of Saturday 11 February 2023
Quarter-Finals: Weekend of Saturday, 11 March 2023
Semi-Finals: Saturday 29 & Sunday 30 April 2022
Final: Saturday, 3 June 2023
Previous starting rounds in the Cup have included....
2000/1 St Mirren 1 2 Motherwell
2001/2 Dunfermline 3 1 Motherwell
2002/3 Kilmarnock 0 1 Motherwell
2003/4 St Johnstone 0 3 Motherwell
2004/5 Kilmarnock 2 0 Motherwell
2005/6 St Mirren 3 0 Motherwell
2006/7 Airdrie United 0 Motherwell 1
2008/9 Inverurie 0 3 Motherwell
2009/10 Inverness 2 0 Motherwell
2011/12 Motherwell 4 0 Queen's Park
2012/13 Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 1
2013/14 Albion Rovers 1 Motherwell 0
2014/15 Motherwell 1 Dundee United 2
2015/16 Motherwell 5 Cove Rangers 0
2016/17 Rangers 2 Motherwell 1
2017/18 Motherwell 2 Hamilton 0
2018/2019 Motherwell 1 Ross County 2
2020/21 Formartine United 0 Motherwell 5