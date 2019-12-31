The Year in Review 2019 (2)

The second half of 2019 came with a reconstructed team that delivered third place and 37 points before the winter break. Debt free and fan owned, Motherwell had a terrific year.

The close season changeover of personnel gave us a new team to follow. Gone were Chris Cadden, Jake Hastie, Curtis Main, Carl McHugh, Danny Johnson, Elliott Frear and loaned players Tom Aldred and Gboly Ariyibi. The new faces included, Declan Gallagher, Liam Polworth, Jake Carroll, Casper Sloth, Jermaine Hylton, Sherwin Seedorf, Christian Ilic, Bevis Mugabi, Chris Long, Christy Manzinga and lonees Devante Cole and Mark O’Hara.

The league opener in Livingston

But overshadowing the transition was the ‘will he, won’t he’ tale of David Turnbull. A club record transfer was eventually agreed with Celtic and Norwich the suitors. The move was halted when a potential problem was discovered in the midfielder’s knee and he remained on Motherwell’s books as surgery and a long period of convalescence began.

The team moved to Northern Ireland for a pre-season camp and friendly matches before the Betfred group stage. Four wins and no goals conceded led us into a knockout tie against Hearts that ended our interest.

In August the club revealed that it would be proudly unsponsored by Paddy Power. The well paid deal let us play for the season with no advertising logo on the strip as part of the firm's 'Save Our Shirts' campaign.

Stephen Robinson and Keith Lasley were rewarded for their stewardship with contract extensions that stretched until 2022.

Pitch Perfect

The league campaign opened quietly with a goalless encounter at Livingston followed by a heavy home defeat from Celtic. The first win came in Hamilton although our neighbours were to get some revenge in the last game of the year. Wins against Hibs and Hearts had us firmly in the top half of the table and only a carless loss to Ross County prevented a six game winning streak.

Declan Gallagher, Liam Donnelly and Bevis Mugabe were to take international caps while Allan Campbell, Barry Maguire and James Scott were to benefit from U21 recognition.

In November the club announced that debts to Les Hutchison and John Boyle had been cleared. The Well Society continued to support running costs and our finances were now completely in our own hands. At the AGM in December the board were thanked for the progress the club had made.

Favourable results continued and we hovered between third and fourth for weeks on end. We had reached giddy heights that few fans expected at the start of the season. There was even (whisper it...) talk of a European jaunt in the following summer.

