 
  1. Footymad
  2. 'Well Mad
  3. More features
  4. Match Reports

Season 2022/23

Last updated : 17 June 2022 By John Wilson

Motherwell's fixtures, results and reports for 2022/23

Date

Opponents

V

Competition

Result

 
Thu Jul 21  Bala/Sligo Euro Conference    
Thu Jul 28  Bala/Sligo Euro Conference    
 Sat 30 Jul: 1500  St Mirren  A  Premiership    
 Sat 6 Aug: 1500  St Johnstone  H  Premiership    
Sat 13 Aug: 1500 Aberdeen A Premiership    
 Sat 20 Aug: 1500  Livingston  Premiership    
 Sat 27 Aug: 1500  Kilmarnock  Premiership    
30/31 Aug     League Cup    
 Sat 3 Sep: 1500  Dundee Utd  Premiership    
 Sat 10 Sep: 1500  Ross County  Premiership    
 Sat 17 Sep: 1500  Hearts  Premiership    
 Sat 1 Oct: 1500  Celtic  Premiership    
 Sat 8 Oct: 1500  Hibs  Premiership    
 Sat 15 Oct: 1500  Rangers  Premiership    
 Sat 22 Oct: 1500  Aberdeen  H  Premiership    
 Sat 29 Oct: 1500  Dundee Utd  Premiership    
 Sat 5 Nov: 1500  Hearts  A  Premiership    
 Wed 9 Nov: 1945  Celtic  H  Premiership    
 Sat 12 Nov: 1500  St Johnstone  Premiership    
 Sat 17 Dec: 1500  St Mirren   H  Premiership    
 Sat 24 Dec: 1500  Kilmarnock   Premiership    
 Wed 28 Dec:1945  Rangers  Premiership    
 Mon 2 Jan: 1500  Livingston  A  Premiership    
 Sat 7 Jan: 1500  Hibs  H  Premiership    
 Sat 14 Jan: 1500  Ross County  Premiership    
 Sat 28 Jan: 1500  St Mirren A  Premiership    
 Wed 1 Feb: 1945  St Johnstone  Premiership    
 Sat 4 Feb: 1500  Aberdeen  A  Premiership    
 Sat 18 Feb: 1500  Hearts  Premiership    
 Sat 25 Feb: 1500  Kilmarnock  A  Premiership    
 Sat 4 Mar: 1500  Ross County  Premiership    
 Sat 18 Mar: 1500  Rangers  H  Premiership    
 Sat 1 Apr: 1500  Hibs  A  Premiership    
 Sat 8 Apr: 1500  Livingston  Premiership    
 Sat 15 Apr: 1500  Dundee Utd  Premiership    
 Sat 22 Apr: 1500  Celtic  Premiership    
           
           
           
           
           
           
 

Back to Match Reports


Trending on the boards