Season 2022/23

Motherwell's fixtures, results and reports for 2022/23
|
Date
|
Opponents
|
V
|
Competition
|
Result
|
|Thu Jul 21
|Bala/Sligo
|H
|Euro Conference
|Thu Jul 28
|Bala/Sligo
|A
|Euro Conference
|Sat 30 Jul: 1500
|St Mirren
|A
|Premiership
|Sat 6 Aug: 1500
|St Johnstone
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 13 Aug: 1500
|Aberdeen
|A
|Premiership
|Sat 20 Aug: 1500
|Livingston
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 27 Aug: 1500
|Kilmarnock
|A
|Premiership
|30/31 Aug
|League Cup
|Sat 3 Sep: 1500
|Dundee Utd
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 10 Sep: 1500
|Ross County
|A
|Premiership
|Sat 17 Sep: 1500
|Hearts
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 1 Oct: 1500
|Celtic
|A
|Premiership
|Sat 8 Oct: 1500
|Hibs
|A
|Premiership
|Sat 15 Oct: 1500
|Rangers
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 22 Oct: 1500
|Aberdeen
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 29 Oct: 1500
|Dundee Utd
|A
|Premiership
|Sat 5 Nov: 1500
|Hearts
|A
|Premiership
|Wed 9 Nov: 1945
|Celtic
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 12 Nov: 1500
|St Johnstone
|A
|Premiership
|Sat 17 Dec: 1500
|St Mirren
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 24 Dec: 1500
|Kilmarnock
|H
|Premiership
|Wed 28 Dec:1945
|Rangers
|A
|Premiership
|Mon 2 Jan: 1500
|Livingston
|A
|Premiership
|Sat 7 Jan: 1500
|Hibs
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 14 Jan: 1500
|Ross County
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 28 Jan: 1500
|St Mirren
|A
|Premiership
|Wed 1 Feb: 1945
|St Johnstone
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 4 Feb: 1500
|Aberdeen
|A
|Premiership
|Sat 18 Feb: 1500
|Hearts
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 25 Feb: 1500
|Kilmarnock
|A
|Premiership
|Sat 4 Mar: 1500
|Ross County
|A
|Premiership
|Sat 18 Mar: 1500
|Rangers
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 1 Apr: 1500
|Hibs
|A
|Premiership
|Sat 8 Apr: 1500
|Livingston
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 15 Apr: 1500
|Dundee Utd
|H
|Premiership
|Sat 22 Apr: 1500
|Celtic
|A
|Premiership
